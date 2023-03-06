Azerbaijan struggles to revive life in war-hit cities

The government of Azerbaijan is currently carrying out the gigantic task of bringing life back to the war-hit areas of Nagorno-Karabakh by rebuilding civic facilities, worship and recreational places as well water reservoirs. The representatives of foreign media visiting Azerbaijan to attend summit of Non-Aligned Movement’s Contact Group held in Baku on March 2, were escorted to different war-ravaged areas which had been reclaimed by Azerbaijan from Armenia following a three-decade war. The Azeri government is carrying out rehabilitation work in Shush city, once a hill resort and cultural center which now gave a deserted look owing to the massive destruction during the war period. During a visit to the site, the Azeri authorities told the media that rehabilitation work was going to restore a 150-year old Gazanchi Church and two historical mosques. The media men were also given a guided tour to the newly constructed Fuzuli International Airport which was built within eight months considering the urgent needs for relief supplies as well as the influx of foreign delegates. Two more airports were also in the pipeline in the Karabakh region. The heavy machinery was engaged in the restoration of a huge water reservoir in Fuzuli which was used to be a main source of irrigation to the area, famous for its agricultural produces.