AEMEND asks PEMRA to revoke decision on banning Imran Khan’s speech

The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) has rejected PEMRA’s ban on PTI chairman Imran Khan, calling it a violation of basic fundamental rights.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned all satellite TV channels from broadcasting live or recorded speeches by former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

AEMEND stated in a statement issued on Sunday that the Pakistani constitution allows everyone to speak and write within the legal framework and that in the event of a violation, the state and institutions have the right to act in accordance with the law.

The association urged the PERMRA to lift the ban on broadcasting PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s speeches immediately.

Television channels have their own institutional mechanism and effective delay system, according to PEMRA rules. Although there is a law, under this guise, prohibiting all television channels from broadcasting any political leader’s speech or conversation is an illegal act.

AEMEND has previously opposed and effectively fought against the ban on expression without discrimination.

PEMRA strongly urges PEMRA to refrain from such unnecessary, illegal, and anti-expression actions and to respect free expression.