PTI seeks virtual hearings for Imran’s cases

The senior leadership of the PTI penned a letter to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, requesting him to allow Imran to appear virtually before various courts. The letter bore the signatures of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and PTI Secretary General Asad Umar. It said that Imran’s life was in grave danger and that he may be targeted during his court appearance. The letter stated that the country has a history of notable politicians being “eliminated” and cited the assassinations of late Liaquat Ali Khan, Mir Murtaza Bhutto, and Benazir Bhutto. It also cites the terrorist attack at a district court in Islamabad’s F8 sector that claimed the life of a judge and injured scores of citizens and court staff. “This is clearly indicative of the fact that court premises are neither safe nor secure for the court appearance of Imran Khan who is already vulnerable and for whom there exists clear and present danger,” it further reads. The letter drew attention to how the lives of others, including judges, lawyers, court staff as well as others will also be placed in danger if Imran appeared in court. It added that it was safer to resort to modern technology when the country has already witnessed a fresh wave of terrorist attacks across the country. The letter also cites a judgment pronounced by the apex court, emphasising that the “courts with a liberal mind shall adopt modern and scientific methods in the criminal justice system”. Meanwhile, the PTI legal team comprising senior leader Fawad Chaudhry and Advocate Azhar Siddique arrived at the Lahore High Court seeking Imran’s protective bail but could not file the petition due to the absence of the registrar’s office staff.

The petition prays to the court to grant protective bail to Imran for a period of at least 15 days so he could approach the concerned sessions court in Islamabad. On the other hand, Imran’s counsel Advocate Azhar Siddique said the PTI had filed three petitions in the LHC seeking protective bail in cases pertaining to the Toshakhana and vandalism of the Islamabad Judicial Complex. “The petitions have been accepted and fixed for hearing. All three petitions regarding Imran’s bail will be heard tomorrow morning at 9am at the LHC,” Siddique said.