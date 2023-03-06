PML-Q wants combined elections

Federal Minister for Investment Board Chaudhry Salik Hussain said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had advised the federal government to hold provincial and general elections at the same time. He made the remarks during an interview with a private news channel. He said it will be more appropriate if the provincial and general elections are held at the same time. Asked whether Shujaat had placed his point of view before the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Salik said: “Yes, yes he has put forth [the suggestion] that it should happen at the same time meaning provincial elections should be held at the time of general elections as has been routine.”

Elaborating on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari’s reaction to Shujaat’s stance, the federal minister said a few weeks had passed since then and their stance was that provincial elections should take place at the same time as the general elections. “Until then, the caretaker government should continue its work and when its time for the general election, provincial elections should also take place,” he added. Commenting on Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s decision to join the PTI, Salik said the move would “definitely have a negative impact” on the PML-Q.

He said that Elahi joined the PTI due to its “popularity wave” but added that there could be “other reasons as well”. Asked about the possibility of the PML-Q merging with the PML-N or the PPP, Salik said: “There is nothing like this and we have no such intention.” During the interview, Salik also talked about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and said that the industrialisation phase of the project was “never initiated”. “Let me give the example of Gwadar airport. It was supposed to be completed during Imran Khan’s tenure but it faced delays, notices were issued […] so Gwadar which was the main centre of CPEC, if there is no connectivity, no airport, how will the people get to it?” He said that the reasons for this delay in executing the project had not yet come to light. He noted that PM Shehbaz had sought the deadlines for the project soon after coming into power.