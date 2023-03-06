PM hails Qatar’s continued support

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Sunday and appreciated the country’s “continued support” for Pakistan’s development initiatives. The premier arrived in Doha on a two-day visit on Sunday to attend the fifth United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDCs). In a handout, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that PM Shehbaz was received by Qatar’s emir soon after arriving in Doha. “The two leaders held talks on a range of issues of mutual interest and discussed ways to further enhance excellent cooperation in economic and investment areas between Pakistan and Qatar,” the PMO said. The statement said the emir “highly appreciated” the contribution by Pakistani workers in the development of Qatar and “particularly praised the role played by the Pakistani security personnel towards successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Doha”.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz appreciated Qatar’s continued support for Pakistan’s development initiatives and highlighted the enormous potential for enhanced cooperation between the two countries. “He also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties with Qatar and discussed ways and means to enhance collaboration in the areas of bilateral investment, trade, and export of skilled and highly skilled manpower from Pakistan,” the PMO said. The emir welcomed PM Shehbaz to Qatar and expressed his “keen interest in enhancing economic ties between Qatar and Pakistan”. He reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment and continued support for Pakistan’s development agenda, the statement said.

The PMO said that the premier extended an invitation to the emir to visit Pakistan which was “accepted with great pleasure”. Later, Qatar Investment Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud called on the prime minister and exchanged views on progress made on various investment proposals in multiple sectors of Pakistan’s economy. During the meeting, Al-Mahmoud and PM Shehbaz highlighted investment opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sectors of Pakistan. “It may be recalled that a detailed discussion had been initiated between the two sides during the prime minister’s visit to Qatar in August 2022. The Qatar Investment Authority has expressed a keen interest in investing in LNG power plants, airports, and solar power parks in Pakistan,” the PMO said. Al-Mahmoud also concurred with PM Shehbaz regarding the importance of bilateral trade and investment between the two countries while expressing his desire to strengthen their bilateral economic ties, the statement said.

The premier thanked Al-Mahmoud for his “interest in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan in the economic sphere and invited Qatari investors to take advantage of the investment-friendly policies of the Pakistani government”. “Both countries remain optimistic about working closely to translate existing understandings to strengthen their economic ties and further diversify them in the future in line with Qatar’s Vision 2030,” the PMO statement said.