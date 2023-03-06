Maryam questions Imran’s courage

The PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday asked her father and party supremo Nawaz Sharif to lend some of his courage to Imran Khan. In a statement on Twitter, Maryam Nawaz while mocking the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan stated that despite being innocent, Nawaz Sharif would fly back to Pakistan from London, holding on to his daughter’s support, and would cooperate for his arrest, unlike a thief who would use the daughters of others as a shield. Maryam further criticised the former prime minister saying that, “People can now differentiate between a national leader and a phony.” Addressing her father, Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif should lend some of his courage to Imran Khan. The PML-N leader called on Imran Khan to be ‘brave’ and surrender to the police. She also criticized PTI workers for their alleged unruly behaviour and quipped Imran Khan that he should not panic. “This is not the first time the law has come knocking on the doors of those in power. Don’t panic, and don’t let your workers create chaos,” she concluded.