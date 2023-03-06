Marriyum says Imran hiding behind his workers to avoid arrest

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan a “jackal” for hiding behind his workers to prevent his arrest in corruption cases. The minister, in a tweet, said ironically, Imran Khan got bail in almost every case, whether it was related to “abusing a female judge or launching an attack on the court and police or concealing information about his[alleged] daughter from the court”. Marriyum in a satire asked Imran whether this time he would go to the court by a “truck”. “A proven jackal calls himself a leader,” she quipped.