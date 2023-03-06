One martyred, two injured in Bannu IED blast

One person was martyred and two others were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Bakakhel Mandi in Bannu on Sunday. Police control Bannu said that IED, planted in a motorcycle, detonated causing the martyrdom of a citizen identified as Khan Muhammad, son of Saifullah, while Arif Khan, son of Shayer Khan, and Zahid, son of Zair Muhammad, got critical injuries. Police cordoned off the area soon after the incident and started search operation to arrest the persons involved in the incident. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where their situation was stated to be stable. Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani strongly condemned the deadly bomb blast in Bannu Expressing their deep sorrow and grief over the tragic incident, they prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and extended heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families.