Indonesian envoy encourages Pakistani students to avail scholarships

Indonesian Ambassador to Pakistan Adam M. Tugio on Sunday said that there are enormous scholarship opportunities for Pakistani students in Indonesia because many universities offer full scholarships to Pakistani students. He made these remarks while visiting a two-day International Education Summit 2023, on 4-5 March 2023 to promote the education system in Indonesia and provide access to information on scholarships being offered by universities in Indonesia.

Ambassador Tugio said that the expo is also a good opportunity for the Embassy since it can introduce some best universities in Indonesia. The event is organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Industry (RCCI) with the objective to inspire Pakistani students with great educational prospects in Pakistan.

Ambassador Tugio commended the initiative of RCCI in organising the first-ever educational expo and underscored the important role of the university. He encouraged the business community to play a proactive role by connecting innovations from university labs to the markets. Speaking on the occasion, the President of RCCI, Saqib Rafiq reminded the audience that to have a strong economy, it is very important to first make Pakistan academia stronger. “Although we have brilliant students, they need to have proper guidance so that they could excel to their full potential”, he added.

The Embassy’s stall attracted the interest of students from the twin cities who sought detailed information on educational systems in Indonesia and scholarships being offered by universities in Indonesia, including those from five of the world-class best Indonesian universities based on the QS World Ranking 2023, namely Gajah Mada University (UGM), Institute of Technology Bandung (ITB), University of Indonesia (UI), Airlangga University (UNAIR), and Bogor Agriculture University (IPB).