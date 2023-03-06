IG Punjab gives appointment letters to children of 59 deceased employees

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, priority measures are being taken for the welfare of the families of police employees who died during service and in this regard, as per directions of IG Punjab, Lahore Police has issued a family claim to the children of 59 deceased employees and they have been recruited as a constable in the department. According to the details, IG Punjab invited the children and families of 59 employees to the Central Police Office and gave appointment letters during the meeting. A lady constable is also included among the young constables recruited on family claim. IG Punjab congratulated all the young constables for becoming a part of force and directed them to perform their duties conscientiously. Dr Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is like a family and it is my responsibility to take care of all members of the family. IG Punjab said that all the young constables who are part of the police force should follow the footsteps of their father and spare no effort in serving and protecting the citizens. Addressing the Constables, Dr Usman Anwar said that the protection of life and property of the citizens is our first priority, all the young constables who are part of the force should pledge to carry out this responsibility honestly.

IG Punjab while addressing the ( family claim based) constables said that measures are being taken on a priority basis for the best welfare and capacity building of constables. In this regard, MoUs have been signed with several schools and colleges for providing higher education to the children of the employees who passed away during service. He said that the constables are the part of the police force who have to represent the department by performing their duties in the field, so all the constables should consider the spirit of service and protection as their mission and play their effective role in eradicating crime from the society. Dr. Usman Anwar ordered the constables to perform their duties with high morale. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar and SSP Administration Lahore Atif Nazir and other officers were also present on this occasion.