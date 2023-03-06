Efforts needed to help underprivileged segment of society: Begum Alvi

Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi said on Sunday that it was a collective responsibility to carry out welfare-oriented work for underprivileged segment of the society. Addressing the annual event of Soliton Group here, she said that there was a need to change the approach of just depending on the government.

She said that no doubt, a lot of work on voluntarily basis was ongoing in the country to support deserving people. Samina Alvi said that there was a need to do work for women empowerment, adding that focus should be on imparting skill education. She further emphasized on promoting the concept of inclusion for differently abled persons as this would yield positive results in the society. Efforts were also being made to create maximum awareness on breast cancer and its early diagnosis. The First Lady said, “There is a recovery rate of 98 to 99 percent if breast cancer is diagnosed at early stage.”