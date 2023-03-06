Book about Pakistan’s perspective on global peacekeeping launching on March 8

A book titled ‘International Peacekeeping, perspectives from Pakistan’ by Dr Tughral Yamin will be launched on March 8 which includes research work on international peacekeeping. The book will be launched under the banner of the Institute of Policy Studies in collaboration with the National University of Science and Technology. According to Institute of Policy Studies, Prof. Dr. Tughral Yamin was a professional soldier before he opted for a second career in academia. He served in the elite 7 Frontier Force Regiment and retired as a brigadier after 36 years of active service. He was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) for his meritorious service. The book is the first brief academic account on international peacekeeping focusing on Pakistan’s perspective, a press release said. Its various chapters provide a detailed account of different aspects of the UN peacekeeping missions around the world. The book includes 14 chapters each covering several subjects by different authors related to the peacekeeping. The book also gave an insight into various areas of UN peacekeeping operations, including its historical background.