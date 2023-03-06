Naqvi directs for full sponsorship of spring festival

On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Spring Festival will be fully sponsored instead of being celebrated on government resources for the first time in Punjab and not a single penny will be spent from the government exchequer. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting to review Spring Festival arrangements in which a final shape was given to the Spring Festival celebrations. It was informed during the meeting that Spring Festival celebrations are being launched from Lahore and Faisalabad. Caretaker CM was apprised during the meeting that a Food Fun Mela is being launched from 5th to 12th March at the Jilani Park where stalls of top 20 ”Food Brands” of Lahore will be installed. Famous singers will present a musical show at the Lahore Hockey stadium every evening. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sahir Ali Bagga, Bilal Saeed,Aima Khan and other singers will present their musical skills for public entertainment. Mehfil-e-Naat Goi and Mehfil-e- Sama will be organised at various Shrines including Data Darbar. Punjabi Folk Music shows will be organised at the Jilani Park.It was further informed during the briefing that main boulevards of the city will be decorated and Canal Mela as well as Sports Mela will also be organised.Three shows of Lucky Irani Circus will be organised in the Greater Iqbal Park for seven consecutive days. Marathon Race competitions will be held on 12th March.Race On Wheel and Fun Race will also be organised. Professional cyclists will participate in the 42 km long cyclothon.A “Digital Journey” Show will be organised to impart awareness about the ”Formation of Pakistan” in the National History Museum.It was apprised during the Walled City Authority briefing that Light and Music Extravaganza show will be presented at the Shahi Fort in the evening. “Roshan Galian”,”Vakeh Lahore”,”Rangeela Rickshaw”,” Dastan Goi”,”Heer Gaiki”and “Drum Circle” shows will also be held.It was informed during the briefing that special celebrations will be organised in connection with International Women’s Day on 8th March and a Women Mushaira will also be held.Commissioner Faisalabad while giving briefing during video link apprised that Spring Festival celebrations will be organised at the Iqbal Stadium, Agriculture University and at various places of Faisalabad.Commissioner Faisalabad further apprised that Food Stalls,Mehfil-e- Mushaira,Qawwali Night, Handicraft Show,Cycling Competitions, Fireworks and Heavy Bike shows will be held.Women players of Pakistan,Tajikistan,Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will be participating in the International HandBall Tournament at the GC University Faisalabad.Caretaker Provincial Information & Culture Minister Amir Mir,Caretaker Provincial Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad,Chief Secretary,Additional Chief Secretary,Secretary Higher Education,Secretary Local Government,Commissioner Lahore division,DC Lahore,DG PHA,DG Walled City Of Lahore Authority, DG Sports,CEO Punjab Board of Investment & Trade attended the meeting.Secretary Information & Culture Ali Nawaz Malik, Commissioner Faisalabad and DC Faisalabad attended the meeting via video link.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Lower Mall in Lahore. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi ordered to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved families.Mohsin Naqvi sought a report from the CCPO Lahore and ordered to ascertain those responsible for the accident.Mohsin Naqvi asserted to ensure taking a stern legal action in this regard.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that those found responsible for committing this negligence and fault resulting in the loss of precious human lives should be brought in the court of law.