Eradicating chronic diseases through speedy implementation- a way forward

Hamayun Khan (49), an employee of the federal government’s department, was living a happy life with a smiley face in office and home unless he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer by the doctors that proved fatal for him. Known for sharing cracking jokes with friends and colleagues, Hamayun Khan, a resident of Pabbi Nowshera was unaware of being the victim of the disease, used his tractor in fields at his native town after duty hours in a bid to earn additional income to feed his six-member family in the wake of exorbitant price-hike and inflation. “My father was very kind and loving personality, who was known for cracking jokes with his friends and office colleagues. I took him for a medical checkup to a private clinic at Dabagari Garden Peshawar since he was not taking meal properly, looking anemic and getting weaker and weaker with every passing day,” said Hamayun’s elder son Jalal Khan. Jalal told APP that the doctor diagnosed the last stage of pancreatic cancer, which had badly affected his key organ and advised to pray for him as the disease was incurable.