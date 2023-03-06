‘Predatory’ Economics

Speaking in Qatar’s capital, UN Sec-Gen Antonio Guterres criticised rich countries and energy giants for charging poor countries with “predatory” interest rates and slashing fuel prices. Interestingly, no major economic powers were present at the meeting, an indifference that is not unusual from countries that are motivated entirely by self-interest.

Countries like the US do not care about the external consequences of their decisions. Interest rate increases in the US have already created financial pressures in developing economies such as Pakistan which is already steeped knee-deep in currency debt. Emerging market countries already faced mounting economic distress from the large amounts of spending required to fight the pandemic. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine only complicated the issue, with global energy prices skyrocketing to unparalleled heights due to supply chain bottlenecks.

But tighter US monetary policy will worsen these problems, pushing up the cost of financing debt for the dozens of low-income countries that borrow in dollars. Without a proportionally tighter domestic monetary policy, the ensuing rise in borrowing costs will deplete foreign reserves and result in balance sheet losses for countries with US-dollar net obligations. Thirty-eight emerging economies are now in danger of a debt crisis or currently experiencing one while at least 25% spend over 20% of their income on servicing foreign public debt.

Time and time again, rich nations have made promises that they don’t deliver-for instance, a commitment to producing hundreds of billions of dollars to help poorer countries combat climate change now seems like a thing of the past. Meanwhile, fossil fuel giants continue to contaminate the environment and suffer none of the consequences.

While international financial institutions such as the IMF are doing their part to provide debt relief, there needs to be a more systematic plan for debt resolution that must involve direct collaboration with private investors in developed countries. Fuel businesses must be prevented from profiteering during this time. Special drawing rights must be redistributed to countries that urgently require them. This does not mean that structural reform isn’t needed in low-income countries but short-term management is just as crucial especially when the countries in question don’t have the resources to make large-scale macroeconomic adjustments. *