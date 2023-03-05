Zara Noor Abbas owns the dance floor at friend’s wedding

The latest video of A-list actor Zara Noor Abbas dancing her heart out at a friend’s wedding is going viral on social media.

This year, the annual wedding season doesn’t seem to end anytime soon, and if it comes with the celebrities putting their best style and dance foot forward, there is not much to complain about. After serving the ultimate girl-next-door look in a pastel saree at fellow actor Ushna Shah’s wedding last week, the celebrity wife is now busy with her best friend’s wedding and being such a great performer, it is only fair to put a show for a bestie.

The now-viral clip shared by photography company OPM Shoots on Instagram in the early hours of Saturday sees Zara in a green and yellow ensemble as she brilliantly aced the steps of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Pinga’ from ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

In another video shared by one of the guests of the event, the celeb joined the bride to perform the trending hit ‘Calm Down’. The clips are now all over the Internet and fans can’t get over her energy and those immaculate steps.

It is worth mentioning that Zara Noor Abbas is one of the most followed celebrities on the social platform Instagram with nearly 6 million users on her followers list. The celebrity is quite frequent with her postings about personal as well as professional life on the feed and stories.

For the unversed, the celebrity who comes from a family of veteran actors, Asma Abbas, Bushra Ansari, Sumbul Shahid, Adnan Siddiqui, others and like her family, she has also proven her mettle in several super hit dramas and films. Not just that, Zara Noor is married to A-list actor Asad Siddiqui.