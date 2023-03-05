Trans actor role in ‘Joyland’ was critical: Malala

Malala Yousafzai, Pakistan’s Noble laureate and human rights activist, said giving the main role to the trans actor was “significant”. The movie “Joyland” revealed the problems endured by the transgender community and it is the first movie to feature a trans actor. The motion picture is directed by Saim Sadiq and is an Oscars contender from Pakistan. “I’m so grateful that Saim made sure the trans role was played by a trans woman. This was critical,” the activist said. “Everyone’s story is important. Everyone’s story deserves to be told by them. And a trans person should be given the rights that everybody else is given,” she said. The Nobel Peace Prize winner said that the next phase of her human rights work needed to include storytelling. “Activism needs to go beyond working for an NGO,” Malala said, adding that other ways to challenge social norms denying basic rights to women should be explored.