Hazim Bangwar shares opinion on Javed Akhtar’s controversial statements

Assistant Commisioner North Nazimabad, Hazim Bangwar shared his opinion on Javed Akhtar’s anti-Pakistan statements.

AC Hazim Bangwar appeared as a guest on Mathira Show, where he was asked about his opinion on the controversy surrounding Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar’s visit to Lahore for the Faiz Festival.

Bangwar expressed his belief that when someone is a guest in another country, they should enjoy the hospitality and exit respectfully.

He said they should keep their opinions to themselves, even if they did not agree with everything they saw or heard.

The controversy arose when Javed Akhtar made anti-Pakistan statements at the Faiz festival, accusing Pakistan of harbouring terrorists.

While the audiences present there kept clapping for him, many Pakistanis criticized his comments and some even called him out for being disrespectful.

The Indian media praised Akhtar for his derogatory remarks about Pakistan, while many Pakistanis spoke out against him.

Hazim Bangwar’s remarks on the controversy were measured and he did not take sides. Instead, he emphasised the importance of being respectful when visiting another country and refraining from making controversial comments.