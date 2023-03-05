Alizeh Shah receives criticism for wearing a revealing dress

Alizeh Shah is a well-known and talented actress in Pakistan. She has a sizable fan base, especially among male admirers, who are drawn to her attractive characteristics including her expressive eyes, pale complexion and figure. She has established a reputation for herself in the entertainment sector and it is predicted that her popularity will only increase. Despite her restraint, this actress has a talent for shutting the lips of the person speaking in front of her when she speaks.

Alizeh Shah, a 22-year-old actress, is currently concentrating on her job in show business and has no immediate plans to get married. She has been acclaimed for her variety in acting and, despite her youth, shows excellent talent on screen. She is frequently contrasted with more experienced actors in Pakistan’s entertainment sector. In the TV drama series Ishq Tamasha, where she co-starred with actress Aiman Khan, Alizeh made her acting debut.

Alizeh Shah recently faced backlash on social media following the viral video showing her smoking a cigarette while traveling in a car with her brother. Alizeh decided not to address the issue and stayed mute about it in spite of the response. In other words, smoking does not harm one’s character in the same manner that only women’s lungs suffer damage when a man’s lungs do.

Alizeh Shah and actor Feroze Khan reportedly went together to a mobile event launch. Shah was dressed appropriately for the occasion, but some observers noticed that her shirt’s buttons were undone too low. Well, a number of Pakistani actresses like Western attire over conventional Eastern attire. Some individuals, however, think it undesirable that they additionally opt to show their bodies while wearing their attire.

Some of her fans might have felt uncomfortable since she wore revealing attire.