Which Pakistani drama are Indians glued to these days?

Despite extreme differences between the two South Asian countries – known for being involved in several wars since partition in 1947 – its people have always enjoyed content produced by artists on both sides of the borders.

Geo Television’s latest drama serial – Tere Bin – has not only broken records on this side of the border but has also grabbed the attention of Indians who are shipping the lead cast.

The drama serial – starring Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali – has succeeded in entertaining the audience worldwide. All episodes not only trend in Pakistan but also earns the top spot in India. Maliha Rehman, a journalist covering culture, shared a collage of screengrabs on her Instagram handle showing the drama serial and its male protagonist have been trending in India. “People on both sides of the Pak-India border are fretting over Meerub and Murtasim and getting angry at Haya and swooning over that Wahaj-Yumna chemistryyy!” she captioned the image.

Tere Bin is written by Nooran Makhdoom and directed by Siraj Ul Haque under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment.

Fans all over the world love the chemistry and romantic sequences of Meerab and Murtasim. Meanwhile, the audience really likes Haya’s role in the romantic drama as she adds the element of jealousy to the story.

Apart from Wahaj and Yumna, the drama also features some really talented actors from the Pakistani entertainment industry namely; Bushra Ansari, Farhan Aly Agha, Fazila Qazi, Sohail Sameer, Sabeena Farooq, Seemi Pasha, Agha Mustafa, Haris Waheed and Hira Soomro. Tere Bin airs on Geo TV on Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm.