Imaan Hammam and Amina Muaddi attend Loewe’s Paris show

Dutch-Egyptian-Moroccan model Imaan Hammam, Jordanian Romanian designer Amina Muaddi and Lebanese entrepreneur Karen Wazen attended Loewe’s show at Paris Fashion Week. The three Arab stars sat front row as they watched the designer’s satin, silk duchesse, velvet, crystals and feather designs. Hammam, who wore an oversized knit sweater dress, shared videos on Instagram of the pastel-rich runway, which French Algerian model Loli Bahia walked. Muaddi shared a video of Hammam on her Instagram as she sat a few chairs away from her. Hammam was sporting Muaddi’s Camelia pumps in green. Bahia wore a feathery set with grey trousers and an off-white jumper. Meanwhile, the Dubai-based eyewear designer, Wazen, donned a long-sleeved white dress that was clinched at the waist.