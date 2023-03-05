On a crusade to correct every wrong inflicted on his dear homeland, former federal minister for finance Miftah Ismail has found yet another spanner in the works of literally any socioeconomic agenda: population bomb. Making note of the tragic maelstrom, he wondered how can anyone expect the situation to get better in Pakistan when the entire nation only appears interested in carving its name on one front. With over 5.5 million children being born every single year–the actual number stands much, much higher because of registration shortcomings–the elephant in the room can be spotted from afar. Call it a dire implication of the societal stigmas or religious taboos enveloping these debates, the national security is yet to recognise how grave the problem is, let alone unroll a clear strategy on how to deal with it. Currently standing as the fifth most populous nation in the world, we are quite interestingly proud of our stride towards the 300-million mark in a matter of few years. Instead of slamming a spade as what it is–a spade–the political leadership spends a lot of time going in circles and dropping impressive buzzwords. The outside world is led to believe in the perks of our impressive youth bulge and how only one spark is enough to ignite a refreshing tide wherein the young members and their potential would be harnessed in the creation of a better tomorrow. A dismal reality check, however, reveals that no matter how promising, our exponential growth is fast slipping out of the sustainability grasp. How on God’s green earth can any functioning government, especially one in charge of a falling economy, aim to provide education, nutrition, healthcare, security and future opportunities for such an unbelievable number of children? At least six per cent of economic growth would be needed to absorb the skills of Pakistanis entering the job market every year yet, sadly, we are incredibly complacent at a staggering two per cent (as per IMF projections). When 32 per cent of the “young builders” cannot read or write, and over 22.8 million children are not attending schools (the second-highest in the world), the state might huff and puff all it wants about the golden potential, but the reality screams something else. In a country where the religious and political leaders spend more time reacting to policy proposals than becoming proactive agents of change, and the mere mention of population control manages to stir the possum, any discourse that draws parallels with what transpired in Bangladesh, Tunisia and Egypt in the name of “planning” can be appreciated as nothing but wishful thinking. If only Mr Ismail’s wishes were horses, we could all ride on the path to prosperity. *