Forgiveness for all

Formally launching his party’s campaign for the upcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday said he was ready to ‘forgive everyone’ for the country’s sake.

“I am ready to talk with everyone and compromise because considering Pakistan’s upcoming condition, I again say that the whole nation will have to confront [the crisis] together,” the PTI chief said in a video address. “There was an attempt to assassinate me, and I know who attacked me [but] I am ready to forgive for the country’s sake.”

Imran cited the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and South Africa’s first black president and anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela as the reason for his offer to forgive. “The country needs to unite considering the point where it is standing … this is not a matter of my ego but the country,” he said. Imran said all institutions, including the judiciary, needed to come together and agree on reforms. He said no government could think of going alone and tackling the country’s issues on its own. “The nation will have to stand together, the institutions will have to as well, and everyone will have to tackle it together,” the PTI chief said, adding that “nothing is impossible” when a nation is united and decides to stand on its own.

However, at the same time, the PTI chief said that he would not talk to or compromise with “those who steal the country’s wealth”.

Speaking to his party workers and the nation, Khan reiterated that fresh elections are the sole solution to the prevailing crisis being faced by the country. Lauding the Supreme Court, the deposed prime minister said that the apex court took action as the governors and the Election Commission of Pakistan did not announce a date for the general elections in Punjab and KP.

“74 cases have been registered against me so far,” Khan said, adding that the establishment had asked his party workers and leaders to join the PML-N as they had marked a cross on him. Stressing the need for fresh elections, Khan said that instability would not end until a public-mandated government is elected in the country. “After the Supreme Court verdict, I was sure that they would conduct general elections. Polls are the first step towards getting out of this quagmire,” he said, adding that political stability will come from elections and economic stability will follow.

Khan went on to claim that the PDM-led government had their Rs 11 billion worth of cases dismissed. “In our tenure, [National Accountability Bureau] NAB recovered Rs 480 billion. Around Rs 11 billion more was to be recovered, but they changed the NAB law,” he said while adding that NAB’s only job now is to take action against the opposition.

Commenting on regime change, Khan said that when his government was being toppled, he made the then-army chief understand that it would “bring instability in the county”. Firing fresh broadside at the ruling government for ruining the state of the economy in the country, Khan said: “At present, inflation is at its highest in Pakistan’s history. They are now afraid of the election because of what they have done with the country. I’ve known them for the last 30 years, they cannot control the economy.”

The former premier said that there was inflation around the world when his party was in government during COVID-19. He went on to lament the country’s brain drain due to a lack of economic opportunities. “Around 0.8 million professionals have left the country. Such is the level of despair. On one hand, there is inflation, while unemployment is increasing on the other hand,” Khan said. The cricketer-turned-politician asserted that there won’t be stability in the country unless a government with a public mandate comes into power.