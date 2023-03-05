Appointment ‘controversial’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Fawad Chaudhry Saturday raised questions over the process of appointment of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) new chairman, calling it ‘controversial’. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry termed the appointment of the the new NAB chief “controversial”. He said the LHC had suspended the notification of the resignation of PTI MNAs, following which the party had appointed Shah Mahmood Qureshi as its opposition leader.

“The consultation process was not carried out legally [speaking],” he said. On Feb 21, PTI Chief Whip Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar had penned a letter to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and asked him to initiate the process for changing the opposition leader as the Lahore High Court suspended the de-notification of PTI MNAs. In the letter, Dogar said the new opposition leader should be from PTI who would carry out consultation with the Leader of the House for the appointment of the new NAB chief.