Imran’s ‘truck seized along with its drivers’

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has taken a jibe at PTI chief Imran Khan and his alleged facilitators, saying, “Imran’s truck has been seized along with its drivers”. She made these remarks while chairing a meeting of PML-N’s central organisation of Gujranwala division in the namesake district on Saturday. Maryam was referring to the latest leaked audio leak purportedly featuring PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and his brother Faisal Chaudhry wherein both could be heard allegedly discussing about the sitting judges of the superior courts. Maryam, in the address, said the ‘conspirators’ are plotting against the country’s ailing economy to stop it from recovering, pledging that PML-N will steer the country out of prevailing crisis “as usual”. She added that those who tried to eliminate PML-N from politics “had been erased by the grace of Allah”. She said that those who levelled false allegations against PML-N leaders including its supremo Nawaz Sharif are “hiding their faces”. “This is not the first time we have taken reigns of the country amid difficult economic conditions. Whenever country is facing such situation, Nawaz and [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif have to come to rescue it,” she was quoted as saying.

Maryam admitted that the country is reeling under difficult economic situation. “But with the help of Allah Almighty, the ‘economic darkness’ will end like we eliminated darkness of load shedding [during PML-N’s previous tenure]. The PML-N will get rid of the jackals,” she added.