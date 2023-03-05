Warrants against me ‘politically motivated’

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has challenged an Anti-Terrorism Court Judge’s order, claiming that the arrest warrant issued against him was politically motivated. The order was issued after the court disagreed with the cancellation report of the Investigation Officer who had submitted it in relation to an FIR filed against the minister. Sanaullah on Saturday requested the court to set aside the impugned order passed by the District & Sessions Judge Anti-Terrorism Court, Gujranwala Division on February 21, 2023. Petitioner Rana Sanaullah contended that one Shahkaz Aslam, who is his political opponent, got registered an FIR on August 25, 2022 under offences 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 and sections 353, 186, 189, 506 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) at Police Station Industrial Estate Phase-II, District Gujrat in which another Respondent (Investigation Officer of the case) submitted before the court a cancellation/discharge report on August 25, 2022. The minister has argued that the FIR filed against him was done so by a political opponent and that the Investigation Officer had submitted a cancellation/discharge report on August 25, 2022. However, the court did not agree with the report and instead issued a bailable warrant for the minister’s arrest.