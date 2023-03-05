Complaint filed against Justice Naqvi in SJC

The PML-N Lawyers Forum has filed a complaint against the Supreme Court’s Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council, and sought action under Article 209. The complaint has been filed against Justice Naqvi on the basis of an audio leak, in which he was purportedly talking to former chief minister Parvez Elahi about a case in the apex court.

The petition filed by the PML-N Lawyers Forum also includes a transcript of the alleged audio conversation between Justice Naqvi and Mr Elahi. In the complaint, the lawyers wrote to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, requesting to initiate an investigation against Justice Naqvi for “committing misconduct in view of certain viral audio clips released on social media”. It added that Justice Naqvi “deviated from the code of conduct” and “passed inconsistent orders in the same matter”. “This attitude and action runs counter to the basic spirit of Code of Conduct according to which a judge is expected to avoid treating similar causes differently,” added the complaint. The lawyers also attached transcripts of the audio leaks with the complaint and added that “it is this backdrop that we feel obligated to bring to your kind notice the violations of judicial code of conduct, Constitution of the Law by Justice Naqvi who is presently functioning as a judge of the SC”. The complaint furthered that Justice Naqvi “has misused his authority as a judge of the apex court in the most obvious manners”.