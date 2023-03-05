KP polls date may be announced on 6th

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Ghulam Ali said that the election date for the KP Assembly is expected to be announced on March 6 (Monday) when the principal secretary of the province opens the letter sent to him by the Election Commission on Pakistan (ECP). Speaking to journalists on Saturday, the governor said that the ECP’s letter to his principal secretary was received last night at 8pm.

“Secretary is on leave, he will open the letter himself when he returns on Monday.” The KP governor said that the president announced the date on his own, while he wished that a unanimous date would have been announced by him, President Alvi and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. Ali further stated that he had contacted the president but he still announced the date unilaterally.