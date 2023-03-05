Imran be held accountable for ‘breaking’ constitution

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan should be held accountable for violating the Constitution.

In a tweet, she said that time had come for giving answer to “dual system in the country”.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz appreared 200 times in courts whereas Imran’s appearances were only two. Nawaz Sharif spent two years in jail whereas Imran Khan has been granted immediate bail, she said and added, for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, there was no bail for six months but Imran Khan was given four bails in one day.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not taking salary from son, but there was complete silence over Imran’s taking funds from foreigners.

Khawaja Asif — Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday said that during the last year, all political tricks of Imran Khan have failed miserably.

Talking to Pakistan Television News, the defense minister said that Imran Khan’s “Jail Bharo Tehreek” was a hollow slogan that failed shamelessly.

Khawaja Asif further said that PTI chief was so scared that he gathered the workers outside the house for his protection in order to avoid being arrested.

“Personally, I don’t consider Imran Khan a political worker because, in my opinion, political leaders never compromise his dignity”, he added.

Khawaja Asif criticized Imran Khan’s politics and said that Imran’s political narrative, from the accusation of cipher conspiracy to “Jail Bharo Tehreek”, was based on lies, and he was exposed to the nation.