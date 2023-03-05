Ban on Aurat March in Lahore challenged in LHC

The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Secretary Sabhat Rizvi has challenged the decision of the deputy commissioner to ban Aurat March scheduled on March 8 in the Lahore High Court (LHC). The Aurat March is an annual event held in Pakistan on International Women’s Day, March 8, to raise awareness about issues affecting women and to demand gender equality. The Aurat March has been surrounded by controversy since its inception in 2018. The march has been criticized by some conservative segments of society who view it as being against Pakistani culture and values. Some have also taken issue with the slogans and placards carried by the marchers, which they view as being vulgar and offensive. In particular, some slogans and placards at past Aurat Marches have sparked controversy and debate, with some arguing that they are inappropriate and disrespectful to Pakistani culture and values. However, supporters of the march argue that these slogans and placards are necessary to draw attention to the issues faced by women in Pakistan and to demand change. The decision to ban the Aurat March in Lahore has sparked controversy and debate, with many arguing that it is an attempt to suppress women’s voices and prevent them from exercising their constitutional rights. The petitioner argues that the ban on a peaceful march is a violation of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to freedom of expression and assembly. The petitioner also emphasizes the importance of protecting women’s rights and creating a safe space for them to speak up about their experiences and demands. The petitioner pleaded with the court that the DC’s decision to ban the march be dismissed and that the order be suspended until the case was concluded. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Siraj-ul-Haq announced that his party would organize programs throughout the country on March 8. He said that the biggest event in this regard will be held in Islamabad.