Punjab CTD detains eight ‘militants’ of banned outfits

Punjab police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have rounded up eight militants belonging to banned outfits in separate raids in Sargodha and Lahore, a CTD statement issued on Saturday said. According to a statement issued by the CTD, law enforcement personnel and a CTD team arrested five suspects from Lahore and three from Sargodha. It said law enforcers also seized explosives, detonators, and other related equipment that the suspects were allegedly planning to use in terror activities.

The CTD added that 382 combing operations were conducted with the help of law enforcement personnel during this week in which 59 suspects were arrested, while 18,020 people were checked.

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country – especially in KP and Balochistan has worsened – with terrorist groups executing attacks with near impunity across the country. Since the talks with the TTP broke down in November, the militant group has intensified its attacks, particularly targeting the police in KP and areas bordering Afghanistan. Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalised a nexus with the outlawed TTP.