PIA unveils Hajj fares

National flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has disclosed the fares for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage. The airline has also divulged information on flight operations and private Hajj fares for the upcoming season. As per the airline’s schedule, Hajj flight operations will run from May 21 to August 2, 2023. Under the private Hajj category, the fares for pilgrims South region including Karachi, Quetta, Sukkur, and Hyderabad are set to range from $870 to $1180 per passenger. For the North region including Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, and other cities, fares are fixed at $910 to $1220. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Religious Affairs is expected to release the official fares for pilgrims. Reports indicate that the fares for this category may fall between Rs310,000 and Rs330,000. PIA intends to transport more than 38,000 pilgrims to the Hajj this year, utilizing Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 for its Hajj flight operations to Jeddah and Madina. This year, a total of 180,000 pilgrims from Pakistan are expected to perform Hajj in the holy land. The full cost of the official Hajj pilgrimage may reach up to Rs1.02 million this year.