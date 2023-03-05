Strong system required to combat soaring inflation: Shujaat

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Saturday that there were multiple reasons of inflation including the lack of strict action against the profiteers and hoarders. Talking to journalists, he said inflation can be controlled by taking steps such as developing strong, robust institutions that focuses on the accountability of all. Strong system would ensure the writ of state established. PML-Q’s president said authorities should be given to municipal corporations and committees along with the local administration so that the rate of market inspection improved. He added the cooperation between the market committees and local administration would reduce inflation as monitoring of markets would be improved.