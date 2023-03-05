Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over eighth cabinet meeting on Tuesday that took historic decisions to promote merit in the province and eliminate recommendation culture by relaxing rules in the departments, and declaring null and void the decision to make inductions through departmental committees. The Punjab cabinet granted approval for wheat purchase policy for 2023-2024. The wheat purchase campaign will start from 10th of March across Punjab and the provincial government will purchase 35 lac metric tonnes of wheat.395 centres will be set up to purchase wheat across the province, says a handout.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the Cabinet Standing Committee for Wheat to review wheat purchase campaign on daily basis.It was decided to give a mega relief to the male and female students travelling on Metro Bus service and Orange Line Metro Train during the meeting. The male and female students will be provided free travel facilities on the Metro Bus service and Orange Line Metro Train. Mohsin Naqvi directed Transport department to submit a summary at the earliest to provide free travel facility to the male and female students. The cabinet by taking a praiseworthy and nice step for the labourers sought a plan to run Metro Bus service at 6:00am instead of 6:30 am.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that thousands of labourers travel on the Metro Bus service and are supposed to reach at their place of work at 7:00 am. Thousands of labourers will be able to reach their destination points on time.Approval was granted during the meeting for a plan to reduce rupees 300 billion in the circular debt with regard to food operation of Food Department. A ministerial committee has been constituted to review reduction of non -AC public transport fares. Approval was granted during the meeting to establish a Joint Coordination Committee for Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Murree approval was also granted of three years audit reports of Punjab governments accounts by the Auditor General Of Pakistan.

Approval was granted for the appointment of the post of Vice Chancellor Lahore Garrison University. Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and concerned officials attended the meeting. Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Burewala. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons. He directed that the injured should be provided best treatment facilities and further action should be taken after arresting the driver responsible for the accident.