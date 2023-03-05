Jashan Baharan programmes to be arranged at Lahore Arts Council

Jashan Baharan programmes will be presented at Lahore Arts Council by the Information and Culture Department.

Colourful programmes will be presented at Al Hamra for a whole week from March 5 (today) to March 12, says a hanout.

Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik informed about the programmes to be presented at Al-Hamra on the occasion of spring festival programmes being organized at Al-Hamra. Prominent artists, singers, poets, painting artists and writers of the country will display the essence of their art.

On March 7th, Tahsin Sakina will present Sufi music while on March 8 a women mushaira will be held. It will be presided over by Yasmin Hameed being organized by Sofia Bidar. In the women mushaira Bushra Ejaz, Farhat Zahid, Hamida Shaheen, Mah Nur Rana, Aman Shahzai, Mehreen Salah will participate in the women mushaira. Saima Kamran, Saima Aftab, Fatima Mehro, Manoor Sultana, Nilufar Afzal, Anafal Rafique will participate. He said that on International Women’s Day, there will be an exhibition of female artist paintings in which Maleeha Agha, Rahat Naveed, Shahida Manzoor, Naila Aamir and Shehla Farooq will display their excellence in painting. On 9th March, Shafqat Ali Khan will perform a classical music programmes. On March 10, there will be a comedy show in which Anwar Masood, Sarfaraz Geelani, Zahid Fakhri, Khalid Masood will recite comic poems to the audience and on March 11, a musical gala will be presented.