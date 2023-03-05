Islamabad Police continues campaign to check traffic rules violations

The campaign of Islamabad Capital Police to check violation of traffic rules is in full swing and special efforts are being made to maintain traffic discipline in the city. The main objective of this road safety campaign is to ensure safety to the people while road users are being educated for lane discipline during driving, says a press release.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has constituted special teams to control lane violations on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city. Strict checking is being made against those not using helmets during bike ride. Police teams remain present on all important roads and boulevards of the city in order to educate road users about traffic rules. FM Radio 92.4 is also disseminating the messages about road safety and to educate the audience about traffic rules. Islamabad Capital Police has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws. He said that action would be taken against those not following lanes while drivers the sole purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the city.

Islamabad capital police hoped citizens will follow traffic rules and help police through their cooperation in ensuring a secure traffic system in the city. Those violating traffic rules will be fined and a safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.