Sharmila Tagore recalls insane bullying after Taimur Ali Khan was born

Sharmila Tagore responds to a question about her reaction when people questioned their family about naming her grandson Taimur.

In a recent interview, she revealed how people bullied Saif and Kareena for choosing to name their son Taimur.

Saif and Kareena got married in 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Many people criticized the couple for choosing a Muslim name. Speaking to Mojo Story, she spoke about how the couple was bullied, she said, “Can you really please everybody? So why even try? Because if you go according to other people’s prescriptions then your own focus, your own desires get lost and you can’t really win so you lose anyway so why even go that way? You might as well please yourself.”

She further said, “Anger is not the emotion here. You just again observe you take note of it. Actually, I don’t read, I am not on social media. But I read one post which said, ‘It would have been better if Kareena had Zika and Taimur was never born’. I said how can somebody actually think like that? How is it possible for somebody to even wish a one-day-old baby so much harm? Where does it come from? I don’t feel afraid myself but I just wonder, what is this world? And who are these people? Or are they just repeating what is being said? Are they real?”