Shoaib Malik to consider acting if offered decent project

Veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik confessed he would think about acting if a good opportunity came up.

Malik, who has played for Pakistan in 124 T20 International games, discussed his aspirations for the future, which included acting.

“I’m unable to respond yes or no at this time. I’ll think about a decent project if it comes up. I might turn out to be a good actor,” He responded.

The multi-sport athlete has frequently worked as a model, and most recently, he and his Indian tennis player wife Sania Mirza co-hosted a chat show with celebrities. The cricket player also has a lot of acquaintances in the entertainment industry.

Malik made a brief guest appearance in Mahira Khan’s drama series “Barwaan Khiladi” last year.

Earlier, on the issue involving Shoaib Akhtar’s comments towards Babar Azam, the captain of the national team, Malik backed his former teammate.

He said, “I have a long history with Shoaib Bhai. He is blunt in his views, but he never means to offend anyone. I think that what he said was misinterpreted. He must have said that to help himself out.”

Malik added his insights to the discussion by saying that one shouldn’t criticise others based on their command of English.

“English shouldn’t be used to make assumptions about people. I’m sure Shoaib Bhai was attempting to make a similar point when he said,’ he emphasised.