PSX continued with bullish trend, gains 666 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 666.12 points, a positive change of 1.64 per cent, closing at 41,337.00 points against 40,670.88 points the previous day.

A total of 194,817,148 shares were traded during the day as compared to 152,162,654 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.768 billion against Rs. 8.150 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 342 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 221 of them recorded gains and 93 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Bankislami Pakisan with 15,739,000 shares at Rs.11.07 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 15,470,777 shares at Rs.1.30 per share, and Oil and Gas Dev. with 13,422,769 shares at Rs.88.12 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.152.39 per share price, closing at Rs.2,193.00, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with an Rs.100.22 rise in its per share price to Rs.5,400.00.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.1,687.42 per share closing at Rs.20,811.58; followed by Rafhan Maize with Rs.200.00 decline to close at Rs.8,500.00.