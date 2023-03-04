Gold prices dip by Rs.4,900 to Rs.201,600 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.4,900 and was sold at Rs.201,600 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 206,500 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.4,200 to Rs.172,840 from Rs. 177,040 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold declined to Rs.158,436 from Rs.162,287 respectively. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.60 to Rs.2,140 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.51.44 to Rs.1,834.70. The price of gold in the international market increased by US$13 to $1,849 from US$1,836, the association reported.