Myanmar’s poultry business suffers broken rice price hike

Burmese layer ducks farm owners face loss due to the rocketing feed price. Layer ducks farm owner Ko Naing from Yangon Region put his ducks up for sale at 5,000 kyats (about 2.38 U.S. dollars) per head for an outright sale.

“The feed cost is exorbitantly high. The price of broken rice as animal feed went up 33 per cent. Besides, the production rate has declined,” he said.

“The quality of the feed is changed to an inferior state. Although the layer ducks fed well, the egg production plunged compared to the previous record,” added another duck farmer Ko Kyaw Swar.

Meanwhile, the price of duck eggs is headed for a decrease.

The fishery sector is also facing burdens of high feed costs. Entrepreneurs have requested government efforts on the price stability of raw materials.

However, U Khin Hlaing, vice chair of the Myanmar Livestock Federation, said layer poultry farms are financially doing well, and the federation has a plan to conduct awareness courses to boost production for the livestock breeders.