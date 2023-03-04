China-made Chery to repeat its sales miracle in Pakistani market

IChina-made Chery vehicle to repeat its sales miracle in Pakistani market, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

“It’s an amazing experience! Good interior space and a powerful engine make TIGGO 4 the best option for a car in its price range!” Abdul, from Balochistan, could not hide his excitement to share his TIGGO 4 driving experience with other consumers at a recent test drive event held by Clifton, one of Chery’s offline dealers in Pakistan.

Many consumers, like Abdul, were patiently waiting for the test runs of Chery’s TIGGO 4 and TIGGO 8. “Pakistan’s current economic difficulties have adversely affected the delivery schedule of booked orders in the auto sector.

I believe these force majeure conditions will pass quickly and we will soon have Chery TIGGO series at our doorsteps.” said another customer.

Automobile sales in Pakistan hit a 31-month low of 10,867 units in January 2023 amid a partial halt in small car production due to restrictions on the import of components and a surge in prices following a massive devaluation of the rupee.

However, production and sales of jeeps and pickups showed a notable growth in January, compared to the previous month, despite all the odds.

Sales of jeeps and pickups in January increased to 4,846 units from 3,232 units in December 2022, a month-on-month growth of 49.93%, according to the data of Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

“Chery Group’s outstanding performance in the world makes us confident about 2023 sales,” stated Felix Hu, country director of Chery Automobile in Pakistan.

In January, the sales volume of Chery Group hit 101,379 units, up 16.5% year on year, making it the eighth consecutive month since June 2022 that its sales volume exceeded 100,000 units in a single month.

Among them, some high-end models such as the TIGGO 8 and TIGGO 7 series have maintained their monthly sales of more than 10,000 units with 10,856 and 12,768 units respectively.

Chery’s triumph in January extends its achievements in 2022. In 2022, Chery sold 1.23 million vehicles, setting a new record for its annual sales volume, with overseas sales exceeding 450,000 units, up 67.7 percent year-on-year, placing Chery at the top of the list of Chinese brands exporting passenger vehicles for the 20th consecutive year.

This sales miracle can be attributed to Chery’s persistence in mastering its core technology. As a Chinese brand adhering to independent research and development, Chery has built 5 R&D centers worldwide, with an R&D team of more than 7,000 elites, many of which are senior designers and engineers who have served world-class automobile enterprises including Jaguar Land Rover and General Motors.

According to the 2022 Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study released by J.D. Power, a world-renowned market consulting and research company, TIGGO 8 Pro Max ranks No. 2 in the mid-sized SUV segment.

In the meantime, it has won numerous awards, including the “2022 Most Innovative Model” in Saudi Arabia and the “Best Medium-sized SUV of the Year” in Mexico. Besides, the 1.5T hybrid power engine developed by Chery and installed on TIGGO 8 Pro Phev won the title of “the Best Engine under 2.0L” at the 2023 Auto Award Ceremony in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Two of Chery’s models, TIGGO 8 pro and TIGGO 4 pro SOP, were built and launched in Pakistan in 2022 and gained the trust of over 3,000 customers in around six months.

“In the coming year, Chery will continue to be driven by technology to guarantee the further development of sales volume, vehicle quality and reputation from Pakistani clients,” concluded Felix.