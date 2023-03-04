Pakistan’s geopolitics and cuisine

Taming Rivers

Recollections of a Civil Engineer during the British Raj

Khan Bahadur Abdur Rahman Khan

These are the memoirs of Khan Bahadur Abdur Rahman Khan, a civil engineer in the North West Frontier Province, during the British Indian period. A member of the Imperial Service of Royal Engineers, his memoirs provide a riveting account of the turbulent historical period in the NWFP, which saw the decline of the British Raj from its zenith, under Queen Victoria, to the exit of the British, the Partition of India and the creation of Pakistan. His narrative records the often violent political struggle for independence, the gradual decline of the Raj and its institutions, the consequences of the shifting power structures under the various reforms and the tussle between the Indian National Congress and the Muslim League to win over the loyalties of the Pathans.

Sindh Under the Mughals

Origin & Development of Historiography

Humera Naz

This book is a major contribution to the history of Sindh and consequently to that of Pakistan and South Asia. Beyond the excellence of the research, it must be emphasised that, if the reign of the Mughal rulers has been studied in detail, it is mainly in the imperial context, namely from the centres of power they had created and developed in northern India … Dr Naz has shifted the focus, producing an innovative perspective on how the Mughals exercised power in territories relatively far from the imperial centres, but above all she reveals the leading role they played in developing historiography through the spread of several literary genres. Thus, Dr Naz’s work renews the field of Mughal studies, but at the same time, it is much more than that.

Companion to Pakistani Cuisine

Edited by Shanaz Ramzi

Pakistan’s diverse cuisine has been influenced by its rich history and varied topography. With a cuisine that is at once as old as the most ancient civilization that once inhabited these lands and as young as the latest fast-food recipe downloaded from the Internet, Pakistani cuisine is constantly evolving. This book is the first of its kind in Pakistan and aims to encompass all major aspects of Pakistan’s culinary offerings. Through an exhaustive but meticulous selection of subjects and detailed entries on them by experts in their field, this encyclopaedia offers an insight into the gastronomic history and food ethos of Pakistan.

Pakistan Left Review Then & Now

Edited by Nadir Cheema and Stephen M Lyon

This volume places the spotlight on an important moment in history. The late 1960s was a time of profound change around the world and the contributions included here from Pakistan’s leftist intellectuals based in London, speak volumes about the implications of the turbulence and the promise for a better future in relation to Pakistan. More than five decades on, the promise of a better tomorrow looks as far away as ever, but the turbulence has returned with a vengeance. The newly written contributions reflect on the significance of this leftist journal at the time and the impact of those ideas and discourses on the politics that came to be.

Pakistan: Statecraft & Geopolitics in Today’s World

Shahid Javed Burki

There are several studies on Pakistan’s external relations but none of them paint the picture on as wide a canvas as the one chosen for this work. Most studies deal with bilateral relations; however, the scope of this work is much wider. This book examines Pakistan’s relations with India, China, the United States and Afghanistan and several other countries in a dynamic framework. The author looks at Pakistan’s external relations from several disciplinary angles and explains that it is difficult to fully comprehend economic changes-in particular, the influences on the making of public policy-without understanding the political, social, and cultural environment in which Pakistan’s economy functions.