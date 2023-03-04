B-Town celebrities dazzle at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s grand launch event

One of the most famous designer duos of the Indian fashion industry, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla held a special event in Mumbai on Thursday to launch their film ‘Mera Noor Hai Mashoor.’ According to the master craftsmen, “Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor is an opulent celebration from dusk to dawn, where the art of letting oneself go is the only way to be. It cherishes the harmony of being elegant, yet untamed.” Sharing snippets of the movie on Instagram, they added that the film “expresses Abu Sandeep’s art with the very style that has made them who they are.” “Experience an extravagant showcase of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture in their upcoming fashion film featuring more than 150 garments from 18 collections. The film is a powerful lesson on entirely embracing one’s humanness and Individuality and the Joy of Inclusivity,” they further wrote. As expected, the event was a star-studded affair with many Bollywood celebrities stepping out in their blingiest best. As such, let’s take a look at who wore what:

NATAŠA STANKOVI? — Nataša sported a metallic studded breastplate with fringes that she styled with an embellished black skirt and matching stole. She kept her accessories minimal and opted for nude-toned makeup. In all, she looked like an absolute diva.

NEETU KAPOOR — the actress kept it elegant and classy in an embroidered white kurta with a matching dupatta and an asymmetrical skirt. As for accessories, she opted for a statement neckpiece, earrings, multiple rings and silver open-toe heels. She kept her makeup subtle by sporting smokey eyes and a nude lip.

HUMA QURESHI — the actress was seen in an extravagant white and silver dress with a thigh-high front slit and a plunging neckline. For makeup, she went for a jewelled eye look with silver tones and a pink lip and styled her hair in a tight middle-parted updo. To top it off, she wore sparkly silver heels.

UORFI JAVED — Uorfi looked ravishing in an all-red avatar, which included a sheer blouse with studs and a red and pink drape, giving the sari a new definition. She went for golden danglers for accessories and kept her makeup in shades of pink. Uorfi styled her hair in a sleek fashion, which elevated her overall appearance .