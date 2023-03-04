A wild paradise on London’s doorstep – discovering the breathtaking beauty of Kent

As far as the eye can see, blue sky stretches out to the horizon. Beneath it, flat farmland stumbles on to salt marshes: such breathtaking beauty hints at life before civilisation. Yet Elmley Nature Reserve, which fills 3,300 acres, is just 40 miles from London. Family owned, it’s run with an utter dedication to sustaining the ecology of the site while enticing visitors with wildlife, photography opportunities and 4×4 tours. The England Coast Path runs through Elmley, attracting walkers and young families. You know it’s a serious reserve when armies of twitchers with cameras troop along the single-track road, pick up a coffee at the Cowshed cafe and head to one of the four bird hides. It won’t feel busy, though, as you traverse windswept paths for miles. Standing proud is Kingshill Farmhouse, now a comfortable retreat to sleep 16. With wooden floors and fireplaces throughout, the punchy decor mixes modern rustic with original art. A standout is the yellow room where the walls have a juicy shot of colour and a sliding barn door behind the super king bed reveals a huge bath.