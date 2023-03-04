The entire universe appears in cahoots; conspiring against the Federal Finance Minister as he strives to carve another notch in his legacy. For the umpteenth time in the past few months, we have heard about yet another self-affirmatory pat on the back as Mr Ishaq Dar’s wagging finger foretold: lo and behold! the IMF agreement is here! After literally bowing down to each and every demand of the staff mission, the most recent of which saw a bloodbath of the Pakistani Rupee at the hands of the greenback on Thursday, Islamabad is still managing a grimaced smile; insisting that Pakistan would not default. Whether their homework (most profoundly making waves as rolling of the prayer beads) would work to bring the international money lender around and break the impasse remains to be seen, but as of now, the vicious staring match has resulted in the informal exchange rate becoming a reality all across the country; prices of everyday goods spiking by over 31 per cent (the biggest jump since 1965) and removal of subsidies on everything under the sun. A rather interesting innings by someone who had run into the field, shouting to whoever would listen, “(I) have never taken dictation and never will from these institutions, I have to look after Pakistan’s interests!”

What his attention to the miseries befalling upon his brethren would mean for the common man walking on the street is a constant heated battle as he struggles with the opportunity cost of food on his table; petrol in his car and clothes on his back. An expected source of confidence–political leadership–whenever approached, fails to give him any satisfactory responses other than how Imran Khan sank the economy and how the ruling PML(N) has always proved its worth as a much-needed messiah. Unfortunately for all of us, the country is well past the point where mere promises of rainbows and sunshine would help us survive the day. Even if the IMF remains the only source of salvation for an economy whose rusty engine and blinking fuel light could only manage this far, any and all agreements should not come as a kiss of death to the masses. Having given up above and beyond what they could stomach, they are in no shape to brave further cuts. At this stage, the buck probably stops at prayers because only a miracle can help replenish reserves, take care of debt payments and water fires raging on every front. *