Flour Crisis. Again.

Nothing gives a stronger whiff of institutional despair than a year-after-year blaring of alarm bells from a country that takes great pride in its reputation as a food basket of the world. Once again, the flour crisis is ready to burn large holes in the threadbare pockets of the masses as prices are well on their way to crossing the 150-mark. Just as pressing is the unprecedentedly heavy disappearance from the market that is bound to further fuel the flames of anarchy in a matter of days, if not hours. The situation is extraordinarily serious in the port city, where as many as 90 mills have gone on strike for an indefinite period. Even as the sight of Russian ships carrying 50,000 tonnes would go a long way in appeasing fears, no emergency procurement can make light of the lack of capacity of those at the helm in anticipating a budding disaster despite concerns being repeatedly expressed over the unsatisfactory domestic wheat harvest.

A proactive government would have gotten down to the business of preparing the stocks for the next season in the months after the catastrophic summer floods. The prospects of trade with India failed to grow beyond hushed-hushed speculations on both sides of the border notwithstanding the considerable gains of buying from North Indian farmers. Although New Delhi’s categorical declaration that resumption of trade is not on the cards at the moment has a lot to do with the frosty ties, hawkish statements emanating from our side have been just as disturbing. As if everything on the administrative front was not already stacked against us, rumours about rife nepotism in the distribution of gunny bags from governmental agencies are well on their way to compounding the morass. Simply blaming the predecessors for all that has gone wrong under your command can no longer work to avert the blame, especially when the leading PPP has been ruling the roost in Sindh for the past 15 years. It was only last month when news of a man losing his life while battling for a bag of “sasta” (subsidies) flour made rounds on television screens; prompting many to wonder how cheap human life is in this land of the pure. We, at Daily Times, can only hope (read, pray) that the government would snap out of the accusations exchange and actually start caring about the relief of the inflation-stricken people. *