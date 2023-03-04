Ahmad Baig shows immense strength in Rumanza Open Golf

MULTAN: Ahmad Baig now developing as the golf star of Pakistan has gradually begun to intimidate his fellow competitors not through some consistently excellent performances that overawe not only his contenders but also attract generous words of praise from the experts who devotedly keep a track of him. For the second round running, Ahmad was once again, all charged up at the Rumanza Golf and Country Club Golf Course in the Rumanza Open Golf Championship on Friday. Through superb hitting and with his putter in full control, he fashioned a bogie free round of gross 67, five under and thereby aggregated for himself two rounds score of 137, seven under par and apparent was his conquering look. With this kind of achievement, he has eased the situation for himself, moving into the third round of this four rounds contest of golf champions. As a result of his great showing, even heralded players like M Munir, Matloob Ahmed and Shabbir Iqbal were looking ordinary.

Minhaj Maqsood of Rawalpindi Golf Club, who was the first round leader, was placed second with two rounds scores of 68 and 76 and an aggregate score of 144. He was languishing seven strokes behind the leader. At an aggregate score of 146 were three prominent aspirants. They were Muhammad Shahzad (Lahore Garrison), Syed Raza Ali (Rumanza Golf Club) and Ashiq Hussain (Multan). Other notable ones looking fairly good were Muhammad Naeem at 148, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Zubair and Muhammad Alam at 149, and three players at 150. They were Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Nazir and Aashir Masih. There was a cut after the second round and as a result 54 competitors made the cut in the professional category. Only the best 54 will play the remaining two rounds. In the amateurs event Saad Habib of Rumanza Golf Club was leading the gross section with a score of 150 for two days. Also bracketed with him at 150 was Salman Jahangir of Lahore Gymkhana. Qasim Ali Khan was at 151, Damil Ataullah at 155 and Hussain Hamid at 157.