Parkha Ijaz plays well to lead in 6th PGF Ladies Golf

LAHORE: At the conclusion of the first round in the 6th PGF Ladies Amateur Golf Championship in progress at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, the play by leading golfers was eventful. After the recitation, the playing of national anthem and words of welcome by Ayesha Hamid, the captain of Lahore Gymkhana and the tournament director, the champions went into competitive action at the 18 holes Lahore Gymkhna Golf Course. With Parkha Ijaz, Rimsha Ijaz and Aania Farooq fighting it out for honours, noticeable was powerful hitting off the tees and skillful shot making from the fairways. That was the pattern of play throughout the first round of play. And when the first round concluded, Parkha was the leader with a score of gross 77. One stroke behind her was Rimsha at gross 78. Aania, an accomplished one from Karachi, finished the first 18 holes at a score of gross 80. Other ladies in line for honours were Bushra Fatima 81 and Amina Tiwana 82. The second round will be played on Saturday and also joining will be ladies who play to a handicap ranging between 13-24 and 25-36.