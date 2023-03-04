Ready to talk to COAS ‘in national interest’

Former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said he was ready to talk to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir “for the betterment of the country”.

“I don’t have any tussles with the establishment. I am ready to hold talks with the COAS for the betterment of the country,” the former prime minister said in a wide-ranging discussion with reporters at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. “I am willing to speak to the establishment even now, for the betterment of the country – but if no one is willing to talk, what can I do?” he added.

Speaking about slew of cases against him, Imran dared the government to prove a single corruption charge against him and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Imran said that the general elections should be held across the country simultaneously to cut polls expenditure. He also vowed to win all elections despite “PDM umpires” and added that overseas Pakistanis are also supporting the PTI. Imran also revealed that he decided against travelling to Islamabad by plane for court hearings as he was informed that the government wanted to arrest him from the airport and take him to Balochistan. “I am facing threat from those who are supposed to protect me,” he added.

The ex-PM also disclosed that he is still in touch with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman. He praised Pervez Elahi for standing firmly with him despite full pressure on Elahi to switch locality. He reiterated that he has recorded a video about life threats and is available abroad. PTI supremo said women lawmakers on special seats also wanted to be the chief minister of Punjab. “If the decision of the Chief Minister of Punjab is taken now, there will be a massacre.”